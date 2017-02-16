Unbelievable! Church Member Dupes 2 Pastors, Others of N5.1m in Abuja…Shocking Details

A church member who had the nerve to defraud his own pastors and other church members of large sums of money, has gotten himself into trouble.

A report by Daily Trust has shown how a member of a Pentecostal church in Gwarinpa allegedly defrauding two pastors and other church members of about N5.1million.

The man has however been arrested by the police.

The suspect had posed as a staff of Aso Radio and showed some cars to them at the premises of the radio station which he said were to be auctioned.

City News reports that one of the pastors showed interest in buying five vehicles and paid him N3.1milion while the other pastor and some members of the congregation paid N2 million for several cars among the supposed vehicles to be auctioned.

A police source said the two pastors have engaged in several prayer sessions since the case happened.

The source added that the suspect connived with a staff of Aso Radio to perpetrate the act as he took his victims to the premises and showed some grounded vehicles to them.

“He took the pastor to the Aso Radio where he showed him the vehicles. The pastor also indicated interest and also announced to his members that so many of the members showed interest,” the source said.

City News reports that the suspect received the money at different occasions between December, 2016 and January, 2017 after which he vanished.

However, he was arrested through one of the three girls he had introduced to the pastors as his fiancé.

The Gwarinpa Divisional Police Officer, CSP Nuruddeen Sabo, confirmed the incident.

He said the suspect was arrested on Friday and that he confessed to the crime.

“He confessed to the crime and he is pleading with the pastors to give him some time to repay them their money but they have not agreed yet,” he said.

He said the case would be transferred to the area command if they failed to reach a consensus.

Source: Tori