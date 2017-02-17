A woman has been given the shock of her life after walking in on her husband in a really compromising position with another man.

A Zimbabwean woman from the Gokwe region of the country has been left dumbfounded after she caught her own husband having s*x with his fellow man.

According to B Metro, the woman was so enraged that she stabbed her husband with a kitchen knife when she caught him in the act.

The man identified as John Dambudzo who was having an affair with Timothy Dzose They were exposed when the man’s wife, Nomsa Shoko, was alerted by some villagers who told her, her husband was in habit of having same-s*x intercourse.

Shoko said she had suspected her husband was having an affair but did not think it was with another man.

“I saw some messages in my husband’s phone but he denied saying someone had used his cellphone to send the messages to a lover,” said Shoko.

She added that when she was on her way from a school meeting, she was surprised when some villagers told her that her husband was with Dzose at her homestead having s*xual intercourse. Shoko said she was shocked when she found the two lovebirds having an*l s*x in her own bedroom.

B Metro reports that Shoko took a knife and stabbed her husband two times on his right hand before Dzose grabbed her. She went outside shouting and complaining about how her husband starved her s*xually.

“My husband is a coward. How can he starve me of s*x and prefer to have s*x with another man, I don’t understand what type of man he is,” said Shoko.

Speaking about the matter, Shoko revealed that Dambudzo said an*l s*x was much better than her and he had no regrets about it. Dambudzo said he was in a relationship with Dzose.

“I prefer an*l s*x, that’s why I cheated on my wife,” he said.

Shoko reported the incident to the village head, Chief Chireya and the couple’s case will heard at the chief’s court.