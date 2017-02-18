Unemployment: More Nigerians Resort To Menial Jobs For Survival

The increasing rate of unemployment, coupled with the biting economic hardship in the country, has forced most jobless Nigerians, including those who had been retrenched from reputable organisations into doing menial jobs just to survive, LEADERSHIP Weekend’s checks have revealed.

According to a recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria’s unemployment rate rose from 13.3 per cent in the 2nd quarter to 13.9 per cent in the 3rd quarter of 2016.

The report stated that the number of unemployed from age 15 to 64, who during the reference period were currently available for work and actively seeking for work but were without work in the labour force increased by 555,311 persons.

In 3rd quarter, the labour force population (those within the working age population willing, able and actively looking for work) increased to 80.67 million from 79.9 million in second quarter. This represents an increase of 0.98 per cent in the labour force during the quarter.

Also, a report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the national unemployment rate stood at 4.8 per cent through January 2017. This means approximately 227,000 jobs were created in January 2017, and job growth increased in retail trade, construction and financial activities.

LEADERSHIP Weekend learnt that some Nigerians who were relieved of their circular jobs decided to survive by doing all kinds of menial jobs, even though the jobs do not depict their standards.

Our correspondent who visited some hospitals in Lagos reports that graduates who hitherto worked in one reputable organisation or the other have resorted to taking care of sick people in the hospitals.

Those who spoke to our reporter but preferred not to be named in print said taking care of sick people was not a bad job at all when compared to the money they make each day for the job.

One of them said, “I used to work in one of the banks in Lagos, but was affected by the entrenchment that went on last year. Initially, I wondered how I would survive as there are no job out there; more companies keep sacking people by the day and they are not replacing them. I was really scared that period because I don’t want to squander the little money I had saved so far.

“One faithful day, I went with my friend to visit his sick mother in the hospital and I saw a man struggling to take care of his sick mother. I started thinking at that point that I can do this job for those who can’t be coming in the morning and night to take care of their sick ones.

“The next day, I came very early to the hospital and when I see these ones, I approached them and tell them of what I can do for them. Some would be so happy to hear that I can actually take care of their sick ones. So they don’t need to worry about coming to the hospital everyday. I collect N1,000 per day.”

As to how much he makes everyday, he said, “I can get up to five clients a day and that is N5,000 per day. Sometimes, I make more than that because the hospital is always bombarded with sick people. It is not really a bad job after all, because I make a lot of money from it when compared to what I was paid when I was working in the bank”.

Others who spoke with LEADERSHIP Weekend also confirmed that the recession was indeed a blessing to them because they wouldn’t have thought about doing menial jobs if they were not sacked from their so called white collar jobs.

They said they are not ashamed of the job because it is what most Nigerians who travel abroad do. “They take care of sick ones in the hospitals or at their homes; we too are proudly doing the job here in our own country”.

LEADERSHIP Weekend also interviewed some Nigerians who wre forced into retirement before clocking 40 years due to recession.

One Mrs Angela Okoh said as a graduate working in a company, she was being paid N40,000 monthly, but that money wasn’t enough to take care of herself and her family.

She said, “When I was sacked, I started my own business. I supply building materials to companies and sometimes work with road contractors. What I do is that I move around looking for new buildings and then approach the contractor and negotiate with him or her.

“I don’t have my own tipper to supply materials to building sites. I do rent trucks and then supply the materials to them. I deliver my side of the deal and they pay me. If I remove all expenses, I can make up to N100,000 per contract. This is more than the money I received as salary from my former employer.

“As I speak to you right now, I have my own building and my personal vehicle I use in moving around looking for business. As for me, I love to market my business by going. To market my supply services is not a problem for me, even when I am turned down, I persisted because it is what I love doing and eventually it paid off”.

As for the unemployed Nigerian graduates who are waiting for government or white collar jobs, Okoh urged them to follow their passion and start small. She said, “You don’t necessarily need big money to start up a business. As for me, I did not have a tipper or truck, I go out and market my services to contractors. When they give me half of the money I charged them for the job. I use that money to rent truck, pay for the sand and then supply them. The remaining balance of the money would be my gain. So I really don’t have to spend my capital.”

Also, another retrenched Nigerian, Mrs Abimbola Yusuf said she was part of those greatly affected by the retrenchment that went on last year.

She said, “After I was relieved from my job, I went home and started thinking of what I could do. I decided to start making cap wig/weavon and braiding. I will make and display them on my social media platforms. People started noticing my product and start patronising me. I get customers from all over Nigeria.

“During the festive period, I had to employ girls to work for me because the job just demanding. I was even overwhelmed. The good part of it is that I don’t pay for shop. I work at home and then supply to people who need them.”

Source: Leadership

