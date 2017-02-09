Unilag Denies Issuing Dress Code For Students

The management of the University of Lagos, Lagos, has distanced itself from a purported dress code issued to students.

The Deputy Registrar, Information, University of Lagos, Prof. Toyin Adebule, said this in a statement on Thursday.

In a memo purported to have emanated from the university on Tuesday, it was alleged that the university had issued a new dress code for students, adding that indecent dressing did not ‘reflect the seriousness, dignity and character-moulding nature of academic enterprise’.

The report, published in a daily newspaper and (not The PUNCH) claimed that the university had outlawed tight-fitting clothes as well as mini skirts and dresses, among others.

“Students should maintain a clean and well-cared for appearance in all settings on campus. Wearing of tight, strapless and revealing clothes, or clothes whose lengths are above the knees are inappropriate,’’ it said.

But, the university on Thursday said that it did not approve a new dress code for students. While saying that it encourages students to dress decently, Adebule urged the public to discountenance the report.

He said, “The University of Lagos wishes to inform the general public that it has not approved or implemented any new dress code for its students. The general public is hereby advised to discountenance any campaign in the print, electronic or social media claiming that the University of Lagos has introduced a new dress code for its students. All such claims are false and do not emanate from the university.

“However, it is pertinent to state that the university encourages students to dress decently and our watchword is, ‘Dress as you want to be addressed’.”

Source: Punch

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: