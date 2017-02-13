Unique looks from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Yinka Agunbiade
February 13, 2017
From Lady Gaga’s barely-there leather ensemble to CeeLo Green’s gilded alter ego, some stars put their unique fashion foot forward on the red carpet at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, USA on February 12, 2017.
Singer Lady Gaga arrives for the 59th annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 12, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Recording artist Girl Crush arrives for the 59th annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 12, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Singer Joy Villa arrives for the 59th annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 12, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Musical artist Gnarly Davidson (aka CeeLo Green) arrives for the 59th annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 12, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Musical artist Jacqueline Van Bierk arrives for the 59th annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 12, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
(L-R) Designer Betsey Johnson and musician John Cale arrive for the 59th annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 12, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
DJ Lipless arrives for the 59th annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 12, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
