Upcoming Comedian, MC Worthy Confirmed Dead

Imo State based comedian, MC Worthy, who just recently bought a car has slumped and died after allegedly complaining of headache.

The Umuahia-born comedian died in the early hours of today at around 3am. Acording to a information gathered exclusively by Imo Watchdog, the comedian suddenly started shouting about his head and thereafter slumped, he was rushed to FMC Owerri but the it was already too late as he had already began his journey.

The comedian who has seen his luck rise in recent months just bought a brand new Avalon ship about 3 weeks back to the admiration of his friends and colleagues.

His sudden death has once again thrown Imo state entertainment into another round of mourning. He attended Imo State University, Owerri and Solid Steps High School. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

