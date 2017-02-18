Saturday , 18 February 2017
Qatar Airways

UPDATE!!! Seun Egbegbe Eating Well In Ikoyi Prisons

Jo Daniel February 18, 2017

Despite sharing a general cell with over 50 inmates, movie promoter, Seun Egbegbe is said to be eating and coping well since arriving the medium security prison.

It will be recalled that what took the movie producer there was his alleged swindling of some bureau de change operators.

Reports say he has swindled over 30 bureau de change operators between August 2015 and February 2, 2017.

You will also recall that, Seun is also standing trial for the theft of 9 iphones from a shop in computer village.

Seun is to spend 30 days in prison before appearing in court again where his bail application might be heard and that is if the judge grants him bail, hence he spends more days in Ikoyi Prison.

Source: Naijaloaded

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Why We Usually Target Female Drivers During Vehicle Snatching Operations – Suspect Reveals

A gang of suspected armed inter-state armed robbers which specialised in dispossessing victims of their …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946