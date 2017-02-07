US-based Nigerian Pastor Stabs Wife With Knife Over Money | Graphic Photos

A political analyst, Innocent Tino has shared a story on Facebook how a Nigerian pastor in Houston, United States of America brutally stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife while fighting over money.
The shocking story is now trending on social media.
“A Nigerian Pastor in Houston , Pastor Jimba almost killed his wife over money . He stabbed her with a kitchen knife.” Tino wrote.
The man was said to have nearly killed the wife in the process. Tino shared photos of the woman after she was stabbed.
Source: Tori
