US man attempted to exchange vodka for Girl Scout cookies

Girl Scout cookies are a hot commodity this time of year in the US, but one man was arrested after an usual request for the sweet treats.

Officials told KXII that Girl Scouts were trying to sell cookies in an Ardmore mall when they were met by 45-year-old Jerry Swanson.

“They were trying to sell their Girl Scout cookies and apparently a male subject approached them, asked them if he could trade vodka for Girl Scout cookies,” Ardmore Police Captain Keith Ingle said.

Investigators say Swanson smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet, but was not carrying any bottles of alcohol on him.

