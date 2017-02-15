US tourist trying to wash elephant’s trunk gets launched into air

A tourist from America attempting to help an elephant bathe ended up launched into the air by the pachyderm.

Whitney Lavaux posted a video to YouTube showing what happened when she attempted to help wash an elephant in a shallow river in the Patara Elephant Farm in Thailand.

The video shows Lavaux lean over one of the elephant’s tusks to wash its trunk, an action the animal apparently did not enjoy.

The elephant bucks its head upward, causing Lavaux to go flying backward through the air and land in the water.

Lavaux was able to get back up, dazed but uninjured.

She later posted a photo to Instagram from the same day, showing her giving a kiss to another elephant’s trunk.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BP3tqitA7C-/?taken-by=whitneylavaux

“At least this elephant liked me,” she wrote.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: