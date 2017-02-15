Val Chmerkovskiy Brands Amber Rose An ‘Amazing Woman’ In A Lengthy Message

His ex girlfriend Amber Rose was seen kissing her ex husband Wiz Khalifa on Saturday at a Grammy Awards pre-party.

And one day later, Val Chmerkovskiy spoke out about his former relationship with Amber, which he says ended ‘a week ago.’

The 30-year-old dancing pro shared a lengthy post to his Instagram, calling Amber ‘an amazing woman’ that he was ‘lucky to have gotten to know and love.’

Val wrote that he decided to clear the air on his social media because he ‘hopes that after reading y’all will stop spamming my posts.’

The Dancing With The Stars pro explained that they ended their relationship with ‘humility and understanding’ one week prior.

He wrote that Amber is ‘an amazing mother, an awesome friend, a loving human period. Reserved, poised and loyal.’ Adding: ‘To stress that to the more common folk “she loyal af.”‘ Val, who dated Amber for almost five months, said that they ‘both lead very different lives’ and that their relationship ‘unfortunately’ didn’t ‘work out.’ The star said that he will always ‘support her, praise her, and defend her against any narrow minded individual that dares to question her integrity as a woman, a friend, and most importantly the incredible mother that she is to her son!’ His Instagram post comes less than 24 hours after Amber smooched rapper Wiz Khalifa on the red carpet at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy party.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: