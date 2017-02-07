Valentine’s Day roses and their meanings

As Valentine’s week begins, the pheromones of love have started floating in the air. The first day of the week begins with ‘Rose Day’. So, if you have not already planned a big bouquet of red roses Valentine’s Day flowers for your Valentine, we are here to help you unravel what these different coloured roses mean. Yes, each coloured rose implies something. Pick the one that conveys your absolute mood!

1. Red roses

Red roses has been the classic choice of showing ‘Love’. This iconic rose coveys ultimate expression of being in love.

2. White roses

They look gorgeous but signify a heart unacquainted with love.

3. Peach roses

The gorgeous rose implies modesty.

4. Purple roses

True to its colour, purple roses convey enchantment.

