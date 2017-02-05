Viral Bikini Photo of 50-Year Old Actress Turns Heads

Would you believe this is the body of a 50 year old woman? Actress Elise Neal will actually turn 51 on March 14th, 2017. This is a photo from a recent bikini shoot she’s doing to celebrate her next birthday.

Elise rose to fame in 1997 appearing in films like Rosewood, Money Talks and Scream 2. She starred as Yvonne Hughley in the ABC/UPN sitcom The Hughleys and had several more movies and TV roles. She is three-time NAACP Image Award nominee.



Elise will next be seen in the upcoming film Logan, scheduled to be released on March 3, 2017.

Source: Instagram

