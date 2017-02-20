My Wife’s Immorality Causes Me Bad Luck, Separate Us – Man Tells Court

One Alex Umukoro, has pleaded with an Agege Customary Court in La­gos State to dissolve his marriage on the grounds that his wife, Mary, was bad luck.

He accused his wife of adul­tery, saying anytime he has s*x­ual intercourse with her, things go wrong in his life.

The Delta State-born Umu­koro told the court that he was no longer interested in his 25-year-old marriage that is blessed with four children.

Speaking before the President of the court, Mr Phillips Wil­liams, Umukoro, resident of Ad­ewunmi Street in Orile Agege, described his wife as a flirt and trouble maker.

The father of four urged the court to dissolve the marriage without further delay saying, “My wife flirts with different men in our neighbourhood. I warned her to desist from such acts until l caught her sleeping with one of our neighbours in his room.

“Mary went to the village in 2011 to confess her adulterous acts, afterwards, a traditional cleansing was performed on her and l accepted to forgive her af­ter much pleading. But my wife never stopped her immoral ways. She kept conversing with the same man and flirting about.

“On one occasion, l caught my wife signaling to my neigh­bour’s husband to meet her up. Due to my wife’s immoral ways, business has not been go­ing smoothly for me. I became scared to have s*xual intercourse with her because whenever l do, things become hard for me fi­nancially, I become so broke and frustrated.

“She is stubborn and lacks in her responsibilities to the fam­ily. My wife always spends her money on frivolous things and her concubines. She does not take proper care of the children and I am seeking immediate dis­solution of our association,” he added, pleading with the court to grant him custody of their four children.

The respondent, a petty trad­er, who pleaded guilty to the al­legations, begged court to save her marriage amid tears.

In his ruling, the court Presi­dent scolded the woman and advised her to change her adul­terous ways.

Williams adjourned the case till February 28 for possible rec­onciliation, urging the couple to keep the peace, pending the out­come of the court’s proceedings.

Source: BreakingTimes

