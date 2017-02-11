Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Friday held a reception for visiting acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

Osinbajo who visited the Niger Delta for a peace talk over crisis going on in the region landed at the airport on his way to Bayelsa State

Present at the reception were dignitaries from the region including the River State Deputy Governor, Ipalibo Banigo, Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State for Agriculture, Heineken Lokpobiri, former Bayelsa State Governor, Timipre Sylva, and service commanders.

Others include former acting National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus; Lee Maeba, a senator; former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara; and former Nigerian Ambassador to South Korea, Desmond Akawor.

After the reception formalities, the Acting President and Mr. Wike held a brief meeting at the sidelines.

Mr. Osinbajo thereafter departed to Bayelsa State in a presidential helicopter for a meeting with stakeholders in that state.

He is expected to visit Rivers State on Monday in continuation of his consultation with stakeholders in the Niger Delta.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: