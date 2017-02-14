‘We Will Hold Government Responsible If El-Zakzaky Dies In Custody’

Alleging that the Federal Government was deliberately holding its leader in detention in order to turn him blind, the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Shiites yesterday said the Federal Government would be held responsible if Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky dies in solitary confinement.

The Shiites again urged the government to immediately obey the court judgment ordering his release and wife for urgent medical attention.

According to a statement issued by its spokesman, Mallam Ibrahim Musa, “the doctor assigned to attend to our illegally detained leader, Sheikh Zakzaky, has clearly told the authorities detaining him that he could go blind if not given the proper medical attention he deserves without further delay.’’

According to IMN, ZakZaky has been denied access to his own doctor alleging that with the way he has been treated, government wants him to die. “Thus far, the government has decided to play deaf, dumb and blind, as if all is well. The continued detention, illegally, in what it termed protective custody, against court orders and despite the doctor’s red alert is objectionable and condemnable. It is a moral obligation upon all people of conscience to show support and empathy to the plight of the oppressed Sheikh. Something urgent must be in place to save the deteriorating eye of Sheikh Zakzaky.”

IMN appealed to Nigerians to join them in mounting pressure on government to release him, in compliance with court order and to enable him attend to his health.

The group also called on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to obey court order and free Sheikh Zakzaky. The Shiite leader and his wife were arrested in Kaduna in December 2015, in the wake of the clash between his followers and the Nigerian military.

The military authorities claimed the Shiite followers wanted to assassinate chief of army staff, General Tukur Buratai, which prompted soldiers to open fire on them.

The clash had been a subject of probe by the Human Rights Commission and the Kaduna State Government.

Source: Guardian

