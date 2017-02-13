Woman Who Allegedly Drugged, Robbed Medical Doctor Has Multiple Identities On Social Media

A woman arrested by the police in Lagos Tuesday last week for allegedly drugging and robbing her medical doctor consort has several identities on social media, findings by PREMIUM TIMES have shown.

The woman, Mitchel Harrold, 37, from Warri, Delta State was arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, of the Lagos State Police Command in Agbor, Delta State.

She had allegedly drugged the medical doctor in a hotel room in Ojodu area of Lagos and made away with his car, laptop and mobile phone. The security operatives later traced her through a car dealer in Lagos, whom she had engaged to perfect import papers for the stolen Volkswagen Passat Wagon, 2001 model.

In a statement on Sunday, the police said the suspect and the medical doctor had on January 19 at about 5:30 p.m. checked into an hotel in the Ojodu Berger area of Lagos with the plan to spend the night together.

“I went in to take a bath and when I returned, she had gone to buy some drinks. I took the malt drink and yoghurt and I slept off. I slept off at 6:00 p.m. and woke up around 2:00 p.m.”, the victim whose name was not revealed had told the police.

He realised his phone, gadgets and car had been taken away when he woke up from his drug-induced sleep.

According to the victim, he met the accused on a social media dating site, Badoo, about a year ago, where she introduced herself as Aisha Ibrahim. He only became aware of Ms. Harrold’s real name after her arrest.

Apart from her Badoo account, checks on Facebook reveal that the suspect has two accounts, Harrold Mitchel and Otite Mitchel.

Pictures from the two Facebook accounts confirmed the same face and tattoos (crucifix on the right arm) as those of the suspect when she was arrested. (pix1)

In the account she posted as Otite Mitchel, she claims to live in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt; studied at University of Lagos and worked at First Battallion Regiment in the United States.

Investigation on Mukoro Okpako revealed the double identity of Ms. Harrold on Facebook.

The police said Mr. Okpako is Ms. Harrold’s brother and accomplice who was to assist her in perfecting custom papers for the stolen car two days before she was arrested.

Mr. Okpako also keeps two Facebook accounts: Okpako Mukoro and Mukoro Okpako Glory.

Also arrested alongside Ms. Harrold was a generator repairer, Gbenga Adesanya, whom she engaged to drive the stolen vehicle.

According to Mr. Adesanya, “I was surprised to see her opening the gate of the hotel herself for me to drive out instead of the gate man. That wasn’t the first time I would be helping her take a vehicle out of Lagos to Sapele. It was about the third time.

“First, it was a Toyota Camry ‘Big for Nothing.’ I helped her move it from Ajah to Sapele, Delta State. The second one was an ‘End of Discussion’ Honda Accord and thirdly, Volkswagen Passat, 2001 model. I moved that too all night to Sapele.”

Mr. Adesanya said he was introduced to Ms. Harrold last year by her elder brother who worked as clearing and forwarding agent.

However, on one of Mr. Okpako’s Facebook account, Ms. Mitchel’s alleged brother had advertised a ‘Evil Spirit’ Honda Accord car.

“As it were now, whereabouts of the other stolen, Honda Accord, End of Discussion and Toyota Camry, Big for Nothing remained unknown as she refused to cooperate with the Police during preliminary investigation”, the police stated.

The Lagos State police spokesperson, Dolapo Badmus, who confirmed the arrest, noted that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

Source: Leadership

