Woman Who Carries Oxygen Tank For Survival Flies To India For Surgery | Photos

Remember Gladys Kamande, the Kenyan woman who caught the attention of many both locally and abroad when her medical story was shared online after being approached by a little boy. The young boy who was begging her busted into tears after seeing her with an oxygen tank which she relies on for survival.

Now the woman is on her way to India with her daughter for Trachea surgery and many other interventions at BLK SUPER SPECIALTY HOSPITAL in Delhi, India.…. We wish her the best and hopes she makes a full recovery.

Source; National Helm

