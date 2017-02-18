Woman Dies Shortly After Giving Birth Over Failure To Raise Money, Hospital Staff Arrested (Photo)

Police in Mityana, Uganda have arrested four Hospital staff following the death of a mother who was reportedly neglected last week after she failed to raise Shs5,000 for her medical care. The suspects, who were arrested on Wednesday, include a senior doctor and an intern doctor who were on duty at the time the incident took place.

Others arrested are the hospital pharmacist and a storekeeper.

Last week on Monday, Angella Nansubuga died shortly after giving birth in the Mityana Hospital maternity ward.

It is alleged that Nansubuga was asked to pay Shs5,000 to buy medicine which she could not raise that night. Unfortunately, Nansubuga died a few hours later.

Mr Allan Twishima, the head of criminal investigations at Mityana Police Station, said they had opened a death inquiry file, but did not give details of charges they intend to prefer against hospital staff.

Meanwhile, the hospital medical superintendent, Dr Vincent Kawooya, has also been summoned by police to explain why the staff at the hospital continue to ask patients to buy essential drugs from private pharmacies outside the hospital yet the hospital has drugs in its stores.

Source: Naijaloaded

