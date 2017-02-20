Monday , 20 February 2017
Woman Murdered By Ritualists

Deolu February 20, 2017

A woman identified as Ati­sin Opviarho has been reportedly murdered by suspected ritualists in her farm in Okwagbe community, Ughelli South local government area of Delta State.

The 65-year-old woman and mother of five was found with her throat slit.

She left to the farm with other local farmers in the early hours of Wednesday but did not come back, prompting others to search for her.

A member of the community said, “The intention of the killers was probably to use some of her parts for ritual.”

Another resident, Mudi, said the corpse was deposited in Otu-Jeremi General Hospital mortu­ary pending police investigation.

The Delta State Police Com­mand’s spokesman, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the kill­ing adding that, “The command has started investigation into the murder of the 65-year-old wom­an. The culprits will be arrested.”

Source: BreakingTimes

