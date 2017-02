A middle aged woman gave birth to a goat in port harcourt after being pregnant for Two Years.

This is not the first time we have heard of strange births in this part of the world.In this regard, there are always questions that would be left unanswered if the story is indeed valid

These photos were shared by a Facebook User Simeon Chukwu.;

Source: Facebook

