Workers Kick Against BRT, LAGBUS Fare Hike

Workers of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday rejected the increment in transport fare of Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) and LAGBUS buses approved by the Lagos State government.

The orgainsed labour unions described the act as being wicked to workers as there was no corresponding increase in salary, not minding the present biting recession in the country. The TUC, therefore, called on the governor to “correct his mistake by withdrawing the approval immediately.”

The Lagos State TUC Chairman, Francis Ogunremi, said the increment has come at no good time for the state because the country is presently faced with so much hardship that people are striving to survive.

“The BRT and LAGBUS are monopolistic undertakings of some private individuals and moneybags, who contrary to fair practice are unduly allocated a section of the public road to the detriment of other stakeholders in the transport business.

“We submit that the business is viable at the prevailing fares due to the untenable principle of monopoly, as the single largest transport system at the heart of Lagos. We, therefore, call for the reversal of the announcement made by the managing director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mr. Abiodun Dabiri,” he said.

In another development, the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAM), yesterday staged a protest at the Lagos State House of Assembly over the new environmental bill before the House.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Mr. Olalekan Owojori, said the new investment the government needed was in the area of dumpsites and landfills and not collection and transportation of waste.

Source: Guardian

