Yobe State LG Elections Begins Peacefully

Election into the 17 Local Government Areas in Yobe has commenced peacefully on Saturday with electoral officers reporting on time with election materials.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who monitored the election at Central Primary school, Ajari, Bindigari and Ali Marami, reports that voting commenced few minutes after 8:00 a.m.

NAN reports that voters were seen on queue undergoing screening and casting their votes instantly.

Alhaji Ali Muhammad, a voter at Central primary school, however, observed that the turnout was low compared to the 2015 general elections.

“There is less competition in this election and the mobilisation is also low compared to the 2015 national election.”

NAN also reports that seven political parties were contesting for councillors and chairmanship positions of the 17 Local Councils in the state.

Meanwhile, Yobe Government has restricted vehicular movements throughout the state from 10p.m. on Friday to 2p.m. on Saturday to enhance security during the election.

A statement by Abdullahi Bego, Director Press Affairs to Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam, said “only vehicles on election duty or other emergencies with valid clearance will be allowed to move during the period of restriction.”

Source: NAN

