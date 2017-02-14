Young Genius! 16-year-old Boy Invents Cooking Stove Which Uses Battery, Charcoal in Anambra | Photos

In yet another incredible good news which emerged online and is making rounds on social media, a very young boy has brought a solution in his state with his latest invention.

According to photos shared on Twitter by @UberNaijaFact, a 16-year-old boy simply identified as Nydson, from Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra state, has built a stove which depends on charcoal and battery.

More details of the young genius’ invention were not ascertained as at the time of filing this report, as Tori News made this post to support and encourage him and other young ones with like-minds to never give up on their dreams.

See more photos of the boy’s invention as he exhibits it publicly below;