Youth Leader Decries Lack Of Fence In Primary School

Youth leader of Dakwo community in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Joel Japheth has decried lack of fence in the only primary school located in the community.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP at the weekend, Japheth noted that the absence of fencing facility in the school has turned the area into a place where people defecate, which according to him, is not conducive for learning.

While calling on the authorities to give the project the needed attention, Japheth frowned that despite written complaints to the authorities to construct a fence for the school, no response has been received.

He also described the roads in the community as deplorable; adding that the area lacks potable water, primary health care centre and junior secondary school, which he said makes life unbearable for residents of the community.

“The government borehole we have has been vandalized and we will need more boreholes along other social amenities. Our community has existed well over 100 years. There ought to have been basic development visible by now,” he said.

He urged the AMAC chairman, Adamu Candido to look into the primary school fencing and the building of secondary school in the community to inspire children of the community to education as it will go a long way in shaping the society for the better.

Source: Leadership

