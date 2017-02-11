Sunday , 12 February 2017
Qatar Airways

Youths Rush To Scoop Fuel From Fallen Tanker In Makurdi (Photos)

Jo Daniel February 11, 2017

According to Facebook user, Ben Dzwa who shared the photos, a full loaded tank carrying fuel suddenly collapsed along the way, youths however rushed to scoop fuel. This happened  in Otokpo, Benue State.

See more photos below:

Source: Facebook

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Man Assassinated In Broad Daylight In Benin, Son Shot (Graphic Photos)

A yet-to-be identified man was gruesomely murdered by unknown gunmen at Siluko road, Benin on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946