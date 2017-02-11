Youths Rush To Scoop Fuel From Fallen Tanker In Makurdi (Photos)

According to Facebook user, Ben Dzwa who shared the photos, a full loaded tank carrying fuel suddenly collapsed along the way, youths however rushed to scoop fuel. This happened in Otokpo, Benue State.
See more photos below:
Source: Facebook
According to Facebook user, Ben Dzwa who shared the photos, a full loaded tank carrying fuel suddenly collapsed along the way, youths however rushed to scoop fuel. This happened in Otokpo, Benue State.
See more photos below:
Source: Facebook
A yet-to-be identified man was gruesomely murdered by unknown gunmen at Siluko road, Benin on …