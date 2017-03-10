10 things you didn’t know about the Ooni of Ife

Here are 10 things you should know about the 51st Ooni that Ife has produced:

1. Prince Adeyeye is 42 years old.

3. Prince Adeyeye is 42 years old.

3. Prince Adeyeye has always had a sophisticated background; his father, Prince Ropo, was a radio and television anchor and presentation star who spanned the mid-1980s to the early 21st century in the south-western part of Nigeria.

4. His mother, Margaret Wuraola Ogunwusi, is from the Ile Opa family compound in Ile Ife.

5. Prince Adeyeye is an astute entrepreneur who is driven by turning ‘impossibilities to possibilities’. This is evident in his savvy business ideas and distinctive youthful revolutions in Ile-ife. He was an entrepreneur right from college!

6. The new Ooni of Ife is well-read. He has a Higher National Diploma in Accountancy from the Polytechnic of Ibadan.

7. He is a member of professional bodies such as the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), an Associate Accounting Technician and a certified member of the Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria. He is also an active member of the Global Real Estate Institute (GRI), having participated at various levels.

8. Prince Adeyeye is presently an employer of about 300 indigenous youth at the Inagbe Cocowood Factory – Essential Homes Furniture brand, a first of its kind in Nigeria using 100% indigenous raw materials for production.

9. He is loved and highly respected by the people of Ile-Ife. He is also said to have stayed very much in touch with his roots and tradition. He has close alliances with some of the most esteemed Royal fathers, leaders and kings men.

10. The new Ooni of Ife is a director on the Board of Directors of Imperial Homes Mortgage Bank Limited, (formerly GTHomes), a leading national mortgage bank and former subsidiary of one of the biggest banks in Africa, GTBank Plc.

