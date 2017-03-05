Abia State Univerisity Student Beheaded In Imo (Photos)

A few days ago, news went viral about the headless body of an unidentified young woman found along the Amanwaozuzu-Ogwa road in Imo State on Saturday morning.

Well, she has been identified as an Abia University student called Sandra. It was said that she went to club with her friends and she followed a guy to an unknown destination and never returned. As shared by Friday Oduma, who also shared photos and posts of people who knew Sandra. We’ll first share Friday’s posts, then show the photo of the beheaded girl, and then posts of people who identified her. Friday writes,

A 200L MBL student of Abia state university(Absu) by name Sandra was beheaded by Ritualist in imo state. It was said dat she went to club wit her friends and she met a guy who she followed to who knows and never returned…

Naaa waooo for we girls ooo

May ur soul rest in peace Sandra

Source: Nairaland

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: