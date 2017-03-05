Christain and Muslims join force to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari

It was a day when both Muslim and Christian faithful in Taraba State held a prayer session on Saturday on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari wishing a speedy recovery of President, who is on medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that followers of the two religions held the prayers at the Jalingo Eid prayer ground.

A represntative of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev. Baba Yerima who spoke at the prayer seasion said praying for the well-being of Buhari was the duty of every “true believer”.

He also noted that the President had brought peace and unity to the country, and therefore urged the gathering to pray for leaders at all times.

Ustaz Ali Babando , a Muslim cleric, said the President had been doing his best in tackling the country’s socio-economic challenges.

He noted that it was in the interest of Nigerians to keep praying for Buhari, to enable him return home to consolidate on the fight against terror and corruption.

Alhaji Sani Tullu, Secretary, Taraba Chapter, Buhari Support Organisation(BSO), said the BSO had organised prayer and rally in honour of the President whom he described as a visionary leader.

He said, “We salute the giant strides and landmark achievement of Buhari’s administration in his efforts to reposition the country.

“We are particularly impressed with the performance of the administration in anti-corruption fight, decimating insurgents, revitalizing Agriculture, Education and Health sectors,” he concluded.

(NAN)

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: