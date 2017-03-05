Fayose advises Obasanjo to follow Abubukar’s footsteps

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has advised former President of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo to follow the foot steps of former Head of State, General Abdusalam Abubakar, who according to him, are working assiduously for the stability of the country and do not see themselves as saints.

Fayose, who is also the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, stated this while answering questions after a visit to Abubakar at his residence in Abuja.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday, quoted the governor as pouring encomiums on the former leader for his roles in ensuring stability in the country.

Fayose commended the retired general for the roles he played before and after the 2015 general elections in Nigeria.

In his remarks, Abubakar congratulated Fayose on his election as the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum.

He also said he had been reading about Fayose’s activities as a leading opposition figure in Nigeria.

He added that democracy needed a virile opposition to thrive and make progress and commended Fayose for the various developmental projects being executed in Ekiti State.

Asked by reporters if he would embark on such a visit to Obasanjo, Fayose said, “Former President Olusegun Obasanjo must take a cue from somebody like General Abdusalam Abubakar who are working for the unity and stability of the country.

He concluded, ”President Obasanjo must behave like a true statesman. ‎His major weakness is that he does not see anything good in other people or what they do except what he does himself.”

