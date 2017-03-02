FG gives contractors 14 weeks ultimatum to complete housing estate in Dutse

Mr Chiambe Felix, the Controller, has given the contractors handling Federal Government’s housing estate in Dutse, Jigawa, a 14 weeks ultimatum to complete the project. This was disclosed this in an interview on Thursday in Dutse.

Felix explained that the Federal Government awarded contracts for the construction of housing estates in the 36 states capitals in 2016, but due to the economic recession, the project could not take off immediately. He said that the contractors handling the Dutse project were mobilised to site and were working assiduously to complete the project.

The controller said that the contractors were expected to construct 48 units of two bedroom semi detached bungalows and 24 units of three bedroom semi detached bungalows within the stipulated period. According to him, the project which is a pilot scheme, will be extended to the 774 local government areas of the country. He added that architects, structural engineers, civil engineers, town planners, surveyors, and other professionals were on site supervising the project to ensure that the contractors execute the work according to specifications.

He however, warned that the Federal Government would not accept any job that was of poor quality or failed to meet specifications.

