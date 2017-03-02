Kelechi Iheanacho exicted about his first goal in 2017

Super Eagles and Manchester City youngster, Kelechi Iheanacho has taken to social media to share his impressions on Manchester City’s 5-1 rout of Huddersfield Town in an Emirates FA Cup fifth round replay on Wednesday night.

The Nigerian international was desperate to wear the jersey of Man City once again after more than six weeks of been sidelined by the manager of the club, Pep Guardiola.

He posted on Instagram : “Great result for the team tonight. So blessed to get on the pitch, and the goal a bonus!! On to the next round #MCFC #ki72 #GodIsTheGreatest”.

Iheanacho has scored 7 goals and created 3 assists for the citizens in his 21 appearances this season found the net seven times.

Manchester City set up a quarterfinal trip to Middlesbrough following the win against Huddersfield Town.

