People in the habit of watching p*rnography have been warned to take serious precaution as it could pose a serious danger.

According to GQ , scientists at Cambridge University recently studied the brain scans of P0*n addicts and found that they looked exactly like those of drug addicts.

With such an inexhaustible supply of P0*n at our disposal, there is a growing concern that it is beginning to affect our brains, our relationships, and even our bodies (beyond, of course, your mother’s idle threats of blindness and hairy palms).

A recent survey of a Reddit community called NoFap, which is committed to abstaining from P0*n and self service, has helped researchers open the door to a better understanding of the effects of p****graphy on our lives. While the results are not entirely conclusive, there are certainly some statistics that should give a moment’s pause.

Here are some of the reasons why it may be a good idea to stick to Netflix next time you open up your laptop:

1. For those addicted to p*rn, arousal actually declined with the same mate. Those who regularly found different mates were able to continue their arousal. It’s known as the Coolidge Effect, or a tendency toward novelty-seeking behavior. P*rn, after all, trains the viewer to expect constant newness.

2. One in five people who regularly watch p*rn admitted to feeling controlled by their own s*xual desires.

3. 12 percent of NoFappers report watching five or more hours of Internet p*rn every week. 59 percent report watching between four and fifteen (!!) hours of p*rn every week.

4. Almost 50 percent of those on NoFap have never had s*x in their lives, meaning their only experience with intimacy is purely digital.

5. 42 percent of male college students report visiting p*rn sites regularly.

6. 53 percent of the NoFappers had developed a regular p*rn habit between the ages of 12 and 14. An alarming 16 percent said they started watching before they were 12.

7. 64 percent report that their tastes in p*rn have become more extreme or deviant.

8. Among 27- to 31-year-olds on NoFap: 19 percent suffer from premature Release, 25 percent are disinterested in s*x with their partner, 31 percent have difficulty reaching climax, and 34 percent experience erectile dysfunction.

9. After committing to no self service/p*rn, 60 percent of those on NoFap felt that their s*xual functions had improved.

10. And 67 percent had an increase in energy levels as well as productivity.