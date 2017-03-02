Must Read: Foods that can help your S3xual prowess

When it comes to bedroom affairs, there are some foods that are known to provide energy and positive flow of blood in the body.

You must have read or seen some food, but according to research, here are some food that will help you be better in bed. They’ve been proven to be accurate, reports Nick Dimengo for FHM

1. Dark Chocolate

This has always been rumored to be good for S3@.x:’, this has been safely backed by science to be completely true. What dark chocolate does is to stimulate the arousing senses because it contains amino acid which is a natural S3@.x:’ enhancer. It will help with the blood flow to the S3@.x:’ual organs for better sensation.

2. Honey

Honey helps improve S3@.x:’ual potency especially the one extracted from the aphrodisiac flowers such as orchid and jasmine. It can also help with low libido, it is advised for men to drip some on their food, not only will it make the food tastier but also make you better in bed. It contains boron which helps with testosterone levels, provides the sugar your body needs for high performance.

3. Veggies

We’ve always been told that veggies are good for overall health, it is also good for men because it is rich in folate and vitamin B6, these guys are known for boosting arousal and org@.$m.

4. Avocado

Similar to Veggies, it is rich in vitamin B6 and folate. It is guaranteed to plenty of S3@.x:’ual energy. Consuming avocado before S3@.x:’ will give your energy and great S3@.x:’ drive.

5. Oyster

So, it’s now official. Oysters indeed increase your S3@.x:’ drive. They’re loaded with zinc, which is known to produce testosterone which can help with your S3@.x:’ual function and libido as well.

6. Meat

I know you love meat and if you don’t, here is a reason why you should be chowing it down. Meat has a lot of protein which will elevate your dopamine levels, this will make you stronger and also has zinc which is crucial for testosterone production in the body.

7. Pumpkin Seed

These seeds have a lot of libido-boosting vitamins that your S3@.x:’ drive will very much appreciate. It also has lots of zinc that is good for testosterone production.

8. Strawberry

Here is another reason why you should enjoy eating strawberries. It’s known to boost S3@.x:’ drive, it also has a lot of antioxidants that help with blood circulation to your S3@.x:’ual organs. It will help put you in the mood.

