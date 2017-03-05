Nicki Minaj is gonna do what she wants, when she wants, and that includes flaunting her straight up bare chest at Paris Fashion Week. But, she’s not the only hip hop queen who is game to try this look, as Lil Kim actually attempted it first, almost Twenty years ago. Well, as we all know, trends do come back around again!

Kim let her chest hang out at the 1999 VMAs when she wore a light purple, sequined, jumpsuit with an asymmetrical-neckline that covered up one of her perky br**sts, while the other sported only a seashell-shaped pastie over her bosom.

She completed the ensemble with a matching purple wig, but honestly all eyes were on the b00b! Even she knew her look was gonna go down in fashion history, which is why we immediately thought of it when Nicki showed up at Paris Fashion Week in a b00b-baring outfit of her own.

The look the “Anaconda” singer who still seems undisturbed about Remy Ma and her diss tracks was sported while sitting in the front row during a Paris Fashion Week show on March 4 was updated for the times, but still had a similar effect — drawing our eyes right to the goods.

Nicki wore an asymmetrical black blazer that covered up one side of her chest, with a shiny diamond shaped pastie over her left chest. The singer also wore purple sunglasses, dark green shorts, and laced-up heels, but again, no one really noticed those accessories.

See Photos:

