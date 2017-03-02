‘Nigeria Is A Country Of Savages & Animals’ – Nnamdi Kanu Sparks In Court [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

‘Nigeria is a country of savages and animals’ -Nnamdi Kanu thundered in court today. The leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and Director of Radio Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu was today arraigned at the Federal High Court Abuja. The IPOB leader was visibly angry as he left the court after the judge handling the case, Hon. Ms Binta Nyako dismissed six count of the eleven count charges preferred against Nnmadi Kanu, as well as three other accused persons for lack of proof of evidence.

Before entering his vehicle back to prison after the verdict, Nnamdi Kanu said; ” I have come to court today in a country where the law enforcement agencies do not obey the law. You heard the judge Binta Nyako said it in her court today, they don’t obey the law. NIGERIA is a COUNTRY of savages and animals”.

Watch the video below.

Source: National Helm

