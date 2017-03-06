Payporte Releases Official Statement On Kemen’s Disqualification From BB Naija

Big Brother Naija housemate Kemen has been disqualified and evicted because of a video which emerged where he was touching Tboss in bed while she was sleeping.
The official partners of the Big Brother Naija Reality TV Show, Payporte has released a statement regarding the disqualification of housemate, Kemen from the competition.
In a statement released by Payporte on its social media page, the Official partners of the reality TV show confirmed Kemen sexually harassed Tboss.
See photo:
On Bbnaija. It is surprising the kind of moral reasons given for kemen disqualification. When you sponsor a program like that what did you expect to rebirth saints. All the sponsors of the program are as guilty as kemen. Kettle calling pot black.