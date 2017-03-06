Monday , 6 March 2017
Payporte Releases Official Statement On Kemen’s Disqualification From BB Naija

Adenuga Peter March 6, 2017

Big Brother Naija housemate Kemen has been disqualified and evicted because of a video which emerged where he was touching Tboss in bed while she was sleeping.

The official partners of the Big Brother Naija Reality TV Show, Payporte has released a statement regarding the disqualification of housemate, Kemen from the competition.

In a statement released by Payporte on its social media page, the Official partners of the reality TV show confirmed Kemen sexually harassed Tboss.

See photo:

Tags

One comment

  1. Adeola
    March 6, 2017 at 10:51 am

    On Bbnaija. It is surprising the kind of moral reasons given for kemen disqualification. When you sponsor a program like that what did you expect to rebirth saints. All the sponsors of the program are as guilty as kemen. Kettle calling pot black.

    Reply

