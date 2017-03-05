PDP and Apc clash over Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

There have been a disagreement between the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressive Congress, APC of Ondo State, about the newly inaugurated government of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, in commencing government business in earnest.

The PDP of the state has accused the government for lacking direction, being unable to commence governance a week after its inauguration.

Mr. Akeredolu was inaugurated as the sixth democratically elected governor of Ondo State last week Friday, Febraury 24.

“A full week has since expired since the Akeredolu government was inaugurated, and even in spite of the fact that it had a post election three months to prepare for governance, the administration is still inactive, docile and still unable to kick-start, remains not sure footed on what it intends to do with power,” PDP’s Director of Publicity, Ayo Fadaka, said in a statement on Saturday.

“We therefore call on our dear Arakunrin to justify the reasons why he is Governor and begin forthwith the implementation of his programs for the State.”

The party also alleged that some members of the APC in the state were plotting a series of attacks on all the 18 Local Government Areas secretariats in the state.

The party said the attack, which had been scheduled to begin as from March 6th, 2017, Mr. Fadaka alleged, is part of an attempt to create an emergency situation that could necessitate the dissolution of the elected local government administrators.

He said, ”We feel duty bound to alert the people of Ondo State of a planned attack on the 18 Local Government Secretariats across the State by members of the APC slated to begin from the 6th of March, all in a bid to create an emergency situation which in their calculation will necessitate the dissolution of the elected administrations at that level of government.”

( Premium Times )