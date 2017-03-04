Police Alerts Nigerians To New Scam By Bank Fraudsters

Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, Olusola Amore, has disclosed that internet fraudsters had developed a new method which they now use in scamming Nigerians.

Amore in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ajayi Okasanmi, on Friday stated that the fraudsters’ earlier scam of sending out text messages to people claiming that their Bank Verification Number had been deactivated was no longer effective, hence their new strategy.

The CP said in the new trick, an e-mail would be sent to people’s phones as if it emanated from their bank’s e-mail service.

He said the criminals would inform their victims that N7,000 or more had been debited from their account as subscription fee for the bank’s monthly digest magazine and that the charges would be deducted monthly.

The CP added that the fraudsters would then provide a ‘scam link’ that one should click on if he wished to stop or unsubscribe.

“Once the link is clicked on, a page will open where the bank details and Automated Teller Machime information of the victim is required.

“If the information is provided, they are able to gain access into the victim’s personal account.

“The command is therefore using this medium to alert members of the public on this new scam method so as to guide against falling victim.

“The safety of lives and property of residents of Kwara State is paramount to the command, hence, people are advised to be more vigilant.”

Source: Dailypost

