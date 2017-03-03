Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of ‘Vampire’. [Photos/ Video]

It was celebration galore in Imo state police command, as the corpse of notorious kidnap kingpin and armed robber, Henry Chibueze’s a.k.a ‘Vampire’ arrived the police command. The policemen shot sporadically in the air to celebrate the great feat after the criminal was killed by the Police Special Forces, led by the Inspector General of Police’s (IGP) Intelligence Response Team (IRT) at 1 am today.

Five suspected members of the gang were also arrested and a cache of arms and ammunition recovered from them.

Source: National Helm

