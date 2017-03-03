Saturday , 4 March 2017
Air France

Qatar Airways

Policemen Shoot Sporadically To Celebrate The Death Of ‘Vampire’. [Photos/ Video]

Jo Daniel March 3, 2017

It was celebration galore in Imo state police command, as the corpse of notorious kidnap kingpin and armed robber, Henry Chibueze’s a.k.a ‘Vampire’ arrived the police command. The policemen shot sporadically in the air to celebrate the great feat after the criminal was killed by the Police Special Forces, led by the Inspector General of Police’s (IGP) Intelligence Response Team (IRT) at 1 am today.

Five suspected members of the gang were also arrested and a cache of arms and ammunition recovered from them.

Source: National Helm

AD ===> A Former One Minute Man Who Now Last 30mins In Bed Reveals The Secret Of His New Strength
Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Pretty Police Woman Sacked After Her N*de Photos Surfaced Online | Photo

A female police officer has reportedly lost her job over indecent exposure after her n*de …

One comment

  1. Laura
    March 4, 2017 at 2:19 am

    Nice work… na only for this one i know say una try sha, but pls are we sure its not the mob that did the killing?…. em just saying

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946