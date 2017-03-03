Pretty Police Woman Sacked After Her N*de Photos Surfaced Online | Photo

A female police officer has reportedly lost her job over indecent exposure after her n*de photos surfaced online.

A police Constable in Malawi identified as Esther Chionjeza who is reported to have graduated from Limbe Police Training School has lost her job.

She was said to have had a secret affair with one of the Senior Police Officers during training. It is allerged that she then sent n*de pictures to her secret lovers who unfortunately was later caught with the pictures by the matrimonial wife.

According to The ZambianObserver , unconfirmed reports states that the Woman Constable has since been relieved from her duties. But when contacted for a comment on the matter, Malawi Police National Spokesperson James Kadadzera refused to give details of the matter.

“I can’t just release information to you basing on phone communication. We need to meet and verify your authenticity,” Kadadzera told Nyasa Times in a Whatsap response.

Meanwhile, it is not yet known whether Esther will be charged for indecent exposure. It is believed that the person who leaked the photos might be prosecuted. This is not the first time for a Malawian to have n*de pictures leaked.

Last year, Deputy Minister of Defence Vincent Ghambi also made headlines when a video clip portraying his face was also leaked.

It was allerged that he intended to send the clip to one of his secret lover who was reportedly to be one of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Sendela dancing Queens.

In 2008 Nyasa Times were the first to exclusively report on biggest story ever of Blantyre socialite and the wife of a Blantyre-based prominent lawyer who had been fingered in highly circulated P0*nographic photos and video clips.

Grey Nkungula, who was General Manager of Malawi Switch Centre – a subsidiary of Reserve Bank of Malawi, was the man seen in compromising situation with Tapiwa Msiska, former wife of prominent lawyer Moderchai Msiska, in the highly circulating photos.

Other photos and video clips showed Nkungula having s*x and posing in various unclad poses with various other women.

Msiska -an auditor – was fired from her work p l ce, Delloite and Touche, while the Reserve Bank board also sacked Nkungula.