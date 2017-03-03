See the Adorable throwback photo of Justin Beiber which he shared on his birthday

Justin Bieber turned 23 on Wednesday (March 1), and he received nothing but love from his 92 million Twitter followers — and some of his celeb pals.

Bieber first came on the scene with the release of “One Time” in July 2009, when the singer was just 15 years old. His debut album debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, and each following album debuted at No. 1. He’s had countless hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including three No. 1s: “Sorry,” “Love Yourself” and “What Do You Mean?”

The 23-year-old posted a cute photo of himself as a young boy on Instagram and twitter on Wednesday as he celebrated his birthday.

The “Love Yourself” singer also included a touching caption, writing, “It’s my birthday and all I want is to be a better friend, better brother, better son and better man.”

See photo below:

