Susan Peters Halts AMVCAs Red Carpet With A Lavish N1.8m Dress

Susan Peters is a multiple award-winning Nigerian actress with over 50 credits in Nollywood (Nigerian) movies. She is a star on Nigerian TV, a successful model, interior designer and beauty salon owner.

Recently, she attended the 2017 African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) in a dress made by Luxury By Feyi which cost her £3460 which is N1.8M in naira. The statement made by the actress immediately made the dress photo viral and sent tongues wagging.

See photo:

