Monday , 6 March 2017
Susan Peters Halts AMVCAs Red Carpet With A Lavish N1.8m Dress

Adenuga Peter March 5, 2017

Susan Peters is a multiple award-winning Nigerian actress with over 50 credits in Nollywood (Nigerian) movies. She is a star on Nigerian TV, a successful model, interior designer and beauty salon owner.

Recently, she attended the 2017 African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) in a dress made by Luxury By Feyi which cost her £3460 which is N1.8M in naira. The statement made by the actress immediately made the dress photo viral and sent tongues wagging.

See photo:

One comment

  1. Chika
    March 6, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Huh? This dress……? I could do better than this with a lesser price tag! Consult me next time and thank me later!

    Reply

