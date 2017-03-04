UNIZIK Female Student Found Dead After Allegedly Going to Smoke Marijuana in “Aboki’s” Room | Photos

A promising Nigerian student in the South-eastern part of the country has today, 3rd of March, 2017 died under very controversial circumstances.

A 400 Level female student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka was today, found dead in the room of a security man in her hostel after allegedly smoking marijuana and inhaling fumes from a generator set.

According to the UNIZIK Parrot, the incident took place at one Anita Lodge in Ifite near Royal Bed around the school environs.

The young lady allegedly went to the room belonging to the Hausa man to charge her mobile phone during which she joined him in smoking weed before sleeping off in his apartment.

She later died in his room after presumably inhaling the generator fumes as the place was ill-ventilated. The security is also in a state of coma and is currently being attended to at the hospital.

The incident caused a commotion in the school as people were thrown into disarray.

See more photos from the scene of the incident: