10 Exceptional Records Of Lionel Messi As He Scores 500th Barcelona Goal

Lionel Messi scored his 500th goal in a match against Real Madrid guiding Barcelona to a 3-2 win which also took them to the top of La Liga points table.
1 Messi holds the World Record for Most Goals Scored in One Year for scoring 91 goals in one season
2 He is a Four-Time Winner of the FIFA Ballon D’Or.
3 One of Lionel Messi’s most incredible records is scoring in the Most Consecutive League Matches.
4 Messi is named Barcelona’s Top Goalscorer in Multiple Categories.
5 Lionel Messi set the record for most goals in a club season.
6 He also broke the record for most goals scored in a La Liga season.
7 Lionel Messi accomplished the remarkable task of surpassing Alfredo Di Stefano’s record for most goals scored in El Clasico.
8 The Argentine holds the record for most La Liga hat-tricks in one season with eight.
9 Lionel Messi is the only player to ever finish as the Champions League or European Cup top scorer in four straight seasons.
10 Lionel Messi hit another goal-scoring landmark on Sunday 23rd April by scoring twice against Real Madrid to take his tally for Barcelona to 500.