2 Killed, Property Destroyed In Lagos Mushin Mayhem

No fewer than two persons were yesterday killed in Mushin area of Lagos, when two warring factions of street gangs clashed in the area.

Witness said trouble started when, rival youth gangs, suspected to be secret cult sects engaged themselves in a fight burning shops and looting stalls worth millions of naira.

The rampaging youths were said to have invaded Alamutu Street, Idi Oro, from Akala Elegba looting shops and setting them ablaze early this morning.

In a quick response to the crisis, the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Command waded into the area to restore peace.

Meanwhile, the Lagos Police Command said it has arrested eight persons alleged to be involved in a clash that led to the death of two people and destruction of property in Idi-Oro, Mushin.

The command Spokesman, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, confirmed the arrest

Famous-Cole said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni, had also deployed more police personnel to ensure peace in the area.

He said the suspects, who were arrested in Idi Oro had machetes and axes in their possession “Normalcy has returned to the area and there is a heavy police presence there.

“The public should go about their business. There is a free- flow of traffic in the area now,” Famous-Cole said.

Source: Leadership

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: