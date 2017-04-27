Tuesday , 25 April 2017
Qatar Airways

27 persons killed in motor accident

Tope Alabi April 25, 2017

27 persons were confirmed dead by the Kenyan police in a collision between a passenger bus and a trailer truck.

Police say the accident took place along the major road linking two of Kenya’s biggest cities, capital Nairobi and the port of Mombasa.

Leornard Kimaiyo, the police chief in the Kambu area of Maukeni county, says the bus was heading to Mombasa and the trailer in the opposite direction when they collided on Tuesday.

Road accidents kill around 3,000 people in Kenya every year.

Deaths through road accidents have increased in recent years despite a crackdown on drunk driving, including tougher fines and breathalyzer tests at random police roadblocks.

Source : (AFP )


Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

LASG seals Lekki based church for building without consent

A Lekki-based church, named  This Present House,has been sealed by the Lagos State Government  for …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946