2Baba Excites Football Fans With Campari Senator

Pop sensation 2Baba on Sunday April 23rd gave football fans their biggest surprise yet while watching their favourite match at Stalad Gardens in New Oko Oba Agege, Lagos. 2Baba joined fans to watch the 7:45 pm El-classico match between Real Madrid and Barcelona courtesy of the Campari Beer parlour activation, currently in progress.

Fans were left star-struck when he made a quiet entrance 30 minutes into the match, 2Baba shook hands and greeted fans with high fives before taking a seat to enjoy the match while drinking his favourite Campari Senator, a signature mixture of Campari and Beer. Not forgetting the bartenders and waiters who he referred to as his special people, 2 Baba showered accolades on everyone present.

After the match, 2Baba celebrated with the Barcelona fans as he cheered them on with selfies, photos and celebratory hugs. He also presented gifts to some of the lucky winners at the bar.

A major highlight of the evening was when the superstar made a toast to bigger games, bigger fans, bigger Campari and a greater Nigeria. He also shocked fans with surprise performances before taking a bow for the night.

Speaking about the Campari Dare to mix activation, Campari Brand manager, Rilwan Shofunde said:

“We are using this activation to take our signature mix, Campari Senator to football lovers. We want them to enjoy Campari while watching their favourite game at their favourite spot, Tonight’s meet and greet with 2Baba is an example of How far Campari will go to celebrate our consumers.”

Nigeria is one of over 190 countries across the globe where Campari is distributed, with the distinctive, vibrant red alcoholic liqueur renowned for being the base of some of the world’s most famous cocktails. Football fans at the Campari Dare to Mix activation were no different, as the Campari Senator cocktail—a mix of Beer and Campari—proved a perennial favourite.

