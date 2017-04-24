Barcelona go top of the Spanish laliga

A brace from Lionel Messi ensured that Barcelona go top of Laliga,beating rivals Real Madrid 3-2. it wasn’t just about the result but it was a remarkable night for Messi as he struck his 500th Barcelona goal

A double from Messi and Ivan Rakitic’s stunning strike takes Barca top of the table, although Madrid still have a game in hand.

Casemiro and James Rodriguez were on the score sheet for Real Madrid, while captain Sergio Ramos was sent-off for a foul on Messi 13 minutes from time.

