Barcelona go top of the Spanish laliga

A brace from Lionel Messi ensured that Barcelona go top of Laliga,beating rivals Real Madrid 3-2. it wasn’t just about the result but it was a remarkable night for Messi as he struck his 500th Barcelona goal
A double from Messi and Ivan Rakitic’s stunning strike takes Barca top of the table, although Madrid still have a game in hand.
Casemiro and James Rodriguez were on the score sheet for Real Madrid, while captain Sergio Ramos was sent-off for a foul on Messi 13 minutes from time.
Ad ==> A Former One Minute Man Who Now Last 30mins Plus Reveals Secret to His New Strength. Click Here for Free Info
Ad ==> 3 fruits you need to eat at least once a day but you neglect, they will help improve your performance in bed
Thats Good!!
Good
commenting from peternewsonline.blogspot.com