5 Accessories You Are Probably Wearing Wrong

The devil is in the details. You may be wearing the perfect suit or a great-fitting pair of jeans, but there are still a few more things to keep in mind when it comes to your overall look. Don’t miss the opportunity to take your style up a notch with these five details that sometimes get overlooked or, worse, styled all the wrong ways.

1. Pocket Square: Ties are a great way to add personality to your style, so take it a step further with the pocket square. This simple piece of fabric can give you some serious fashion cred. For the fold, make sure it’s not too perfect; you don’t want the pocket square to look like it came pre-folded.

Quick Tip: Choose a color and pattern that complements your shirt and tie, but isn’t too matchy-matchy.

2. Dress Socks: Socks may seem like a no brainer, but surprisingly all sorts of things can go wrong when choosing your sockwear. Be sure they’re long enough so your leg is never exposed, even when sitting. When it comes to color, match a shade from any element in your outfit, like your tie, pants or shoes.

Quick Tip: Don’t be afraid to go bold with a fun pattern like stripes or polka dots. Just leave the sports logo socks on the shelf.

3. Watch: You’ve officially stepped into manhood once you start wearing a wrist watch. Sure, your phone can tell you what time it is but where’s the romance in that? A watch is classic and the perfect way to add some extra panache to your everyday look.

Quick Tip: If you’re wearing a watch with a leather strap, be sure to match it to your shoes and belt.

4. Tie Bars: It’s a subtle piece of bling that not only holds your tie to your shirt, but also takes your look to the next level. Remember to wear it at the right height (between the third and fourth buttons of your dress shirt).

Quick Tip: Never wear a tie bar wider than your tie; keep it narrow.

5. Man Bag: You could be nailing every aspect of your outfit, but it will be ruined once you sling an old shabby backpack over your shoulder. Arm yourself with a proper grown-up’s bag instead. For work, try a classic and sleek folio. For the gym, go for a mid-sized duffle.

Quick Tip: When in doubt, buy it in leather.

Source: Mademan

